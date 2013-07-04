LONDON, July 4 British energy services company Kentz aims to buy one or two engineering firms this year, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

CEO Christian Brown said Kentz had "trawled the globe" looking for suitable companies and had now narrowed acquisition targets down to a handful.

"I would be disappointed if we didn't do some M&A this year... If that happened it would not be out of lack of effort," Brown said in an interview.

Kentz, which has a strong construction division, is eager to expand the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) part of its business which tends to take on larger projects where profit margins are more attractive.

"Ideally we would add one firm, maybe two," he said.

For Brown an acquisition would give Kentz an engineering track record that would otherwise take years to build.

"We need a deeper track record to expand the customer base, bid for more work and win more work," Brown said.

The firm may have to take on debt to finance the acquisitions but would not be issuing any equity, he added.

Kentz, which posted a 32 percent rise in profit for last year said in May it expected "double digit" earnings growth in 2013.

Shares in Kentz have lost 2 percent this year, hit by profit warnings from industry leaders Saipem, Subsea 7 and Aker.

But Brown said Kentz would not be affected by the problems at some of its larger peers.

"We don't have any big lump-sum projects that could go wrong and hit profits like that, we're diversified in smaller projects in lots of different parts of the world".