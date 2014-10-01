Oct 1 Canada's Club Coffee said it was suing
K-cup coffee pod maker Keurig Green Mountain Inc for
engaging in anti-competitive measures to maintain a near
monopoly and keep single-serve coffee prices artificially high.
Club Coffee is seeking $600 million in damages and said
Keurig was spreading "baseless and disparaging lies" about
competitors' coffee pods to mislead consumers and coerce third
parties into exclusive agreements.
Keurig was not immediately reachable for comment outside of
regular U.S. business hours.
