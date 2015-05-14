May 14 K-cup coffee pod maker Keurig Green
Mountain Inc would not make available its new cold
brewing system in all it is retail outlets until next year,
Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
The product, Keurig Kold, which would be sold online
starting this fall, would not spread to the full retail channel
until the 2016 holiday season, Bloomberg said, citing Chief
Executive Brian Kelley.(bloom.bg/1Fh6obB)
"The retail introduction will begin after the online one,"
Bloomberg reported Kelley as saying.
The company couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
Keurig is betting on a niche market for home-made cold
beverages that it says could become bigger than the single-serve
hot beverage market. Cold beverage systems allow consumers to
make carbonated and non-carbonated beverages at
home.
The company said earlier this month on a conference call
that it was on track for the fall launch of the Keurig Kold.
Keurig's machines use pods filled with coffee, tea or hot
chocolate powder to brew one-cup drinks at home.
Keurig cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts on May
6, as the company struggles to convince consumers to take up its
new Keurig 2.0 brewing system.
(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)