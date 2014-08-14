NEW YORK Aug 14 Keurig Green Mountain Inc
said on Thursday it will hike coffee prices by up to 9
percent in November, becoming the latest major drinks maker
trying to cover soaring coffee costs.
The move was also due to increasing costs for packaging
materials, energy, and transportation, it said. Green coffee
prices have surged about 55 percent over the past year, it said.
"After careful review, we determined that it is necessary
for us to adopt a small price increase in light of these higher
costs," said John Whoriskey, president of U.S. sales and
marketing, in a statement.
The price hike on all portion packs for use in its brewing
systems and on all its traditional bagged, fractional packs, and
bulk coffee products is effective from Nov. 3, it said.
Keurig is following rivals, including Kraft Foods Group Inc
and J.M. Smucker Co, which raised prices in
June for some of their best-known brands, including Maxwell
House and Folgers.
Analysts said price hikes are likely to cause some sticker
shock in the near term as consumers balk at paying a higher
price for their daily brew.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)