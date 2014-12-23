(Adds company comment on timing, updates share price)
By Anjali Athavaley
Dec 23 Keurig Green Mountain Inc said
on Tuesday it was recalling about 7.2 million single-serve
brewing machines because they could overheat and spray hot
liquids on users.
Keurig's shares fell 2.2 percent to $136.77 in afternoon
trading. The recall comes as the company tries to roll out new
brewers and expand beyond the single-serve coffee business.
"We believe the earnings impact specifically from the recall
is unlikely to be material but that it could hurt brand
perception, negatively impacting future brewer sales," Mark
Astrachan, an analyst at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co, said in a note.
The company said the machines could malfunction especially
if used to brew more than two cups in quick succession. The
recall affects 6.6 million machines in the United States and
564,000 in Canada.
The affected machines are Keurig Mini Plus brewers made
between December 2009 and July 2014 with the model number K10
and serial numbers starting with 31, the company said on its
website. (bit.ly/1GT8a1G)
Keurig has received about 200 reports of hot liquid
escaping from the brewer, including 90 reports of burn related
injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
Health Canada said Keurig had recorded 17 incidents of minor
burns in Canada. (bit.ly/1vjxlmz)
In a November filing, Keurig said it had informed the
Commission and Health Canada about a potential issue involving
certain Mini Plus brewers.
The company said that after accounting for expected
insurance claims, it had recorded a net charge in its fiscal
year 2014 of $10 million to remediate the issue.
Keurig spokeswoman Suzanne DuLong said no lawsuits have been
filed against the company over injuries associated with the Mini
Plus.
Keurig is working to determine how many of the reports in
the United States and Canada are related to problems associated
with the recall, DuLong said in a statement.
The Keurig Mini Plus is a single-serve brewing machine used
to prepare hot beverages. It costs about $100 and is sold
through retailers, department stores and Keurig's website.
DuLong said the company "recently identified the issue and
took immediate action." The timing of Tuesday's recall was
determined by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, she said.
