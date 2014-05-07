BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Keurig Green Mountain Inc on Wednesday said it was expanding its partnership with J.M. Smucker Co with a multiyear agreement to make and sell Folgers and other Smucker brands in formats that work with new Keurig brewing systems.
Keurig also said net income rose 22.4 percent to $162.3 million, or $1.03 per share, in its fiscal second quarter, ended March 29, from $132.4 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 9.7 percent to $1.1 billion, while analysts expected $1.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.