Aug 6 Keurig Green Mountain Inc, maker of the popular Keurig one-cup coffee brewers, reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people opted for its single-serve K-cup coffee pods over traditional coffee packages.

The company said profit rose to $155.2 million, or 94 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 28, from $116.3 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.7 percent to $1.02 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)