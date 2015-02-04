Feb 4 Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the
maker of K-Cup single-serve coffee pods, reported a 2.6 percent
fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales of its brewers in
the holiday season.
Net income attributable to Keurig fell to $134.6 million, or
82 cents per share, in its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 27
from $138.2 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 88 cents per share.
Revenue was flat at $1.39 bln from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Nayan Das in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)