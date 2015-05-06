(Corrects Wednesday's closing price in last paragraph)
By Anjali Athavaley
May 6 Keurig Green Mountain Inc cut its
full-year sales and profit forecasts as the company struggles to
convince consumers to take up its new Keurig 2.0 brewing system,
sending its shares sharply lower in extended trading.
Sales of Keurig's brewers have slowed in the past two
quarters due to high prices of the 2.0 brewing system, poor
initial reviews and confusion over whether the new machine could
still brew certain brands.
Shares of the company, which also reported
lower-than-expected second-quarter profit and sales, fell as
much as 19 percent in extended trading.
Chief Executive Brian Kelley told Reuters on Wednesday that
consumers were using unlicensed pods in its first-generation
machine. Such pods were not compatible with the 2.0 system.
"Some consumers were then confused," he said. "We've
converted a lot of those unlicensed players into our system."
The maker of K-Cup single-serve coffee pods also named Peter
Leemputte as its chief financial officer and treasurer,
succeeding Fran Rathke.
Leemputte, who will take charge on Aug. 17, joins from Mead
Johnson Nutrition Co where he served as CFO.
Rathke, who has been with Keurig for the past 12 years, will
stay on as a senior adviser until September, Keurig said.
Keurig said it expects full-year net sales to grow in the
flat-to-low single-digit percentage range. It had earlier
forecast mid-to-high single-digit percentage growth.
Analysts on average were expecting 2015 sales of $4.98
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This represents a
growth of 6 percent over 2014.
Keurig also expects 2015 adjusted profit to fall in the
mid-single digit percentage range, compared with the mid-single
digit percentage growth it forecast earlier.
The company also forecast a current-quarter adjusted profit
of 75-80 cents per share, well below the average analyst
estimate of $1.08 per share.
Net income attributable to Keurig fell 4 percent to $155.5
million, or 97 cents per share, in the second quarter ended
March 28.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.03 per share,
lower than the $1.05 analysts had expected.
Revenue rose 2.1 percent to $1.13 billion, but missed the
average analyst estimate of $1.15 billion.
Up to Wednesday's close of $108.08, the company's shares had
risen 13 percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru, editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)