Nov 19 Keurig Green Mountain Inc
reported an 11 percent jump in quarterly profit, largely helped
by higher sales of its K-Cup coffee portion packs.
The maker of the K-Cup single-serve coffee pod said net
income attributable to Keurig rose to $141.1 million, or 86
cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 27
from $127 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 90 cents per share.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $1.2 billion.
Separately, the company said Chief Financial Officer Frances
Rathke would leave in 2015.
