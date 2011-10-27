(Corrects paragarph 2 to say that company is London-listed and not AIM-listed)

* Sees H1 adjusted profit falling 45 pct to 2.3 mln stg

* Sees FY results in line

* Shares down 6.8 pct

Oct 27 Kewill Plc's first-half results will be hurt by loss of contracts with two of its key customers, but the British software provider said it expects to recover a profit shortfall in the second half, and maintained its full-year outlook.

Shares of the London-listed company, which provides software to freight forwarders, distribution firms and express parcel groups, were down 6.8 percent at 68.5 pence at 0810 GMT.

The company said the loss of a contract with Nokia and the reduction in the value of a contract with HP after its purchase of Palm lowered its adjusted operating profit for the half year ended September by 0.9 million pounds ($1.4 million).

"Revenues and EBITA are anticipated to be heavily H2 weighted due to the lower revenues from reverse logistics along with the full rollout of two major projects being pushed back into H2," analyst Arun George of Altium Securities said.

Kewill, which also counts Mothercare , Kraft , Sony and DHL , among its customers, will report first-half adjusted operating profit of 2.3 million pounds, compared with 4.2 million pounds last year.

Revenue is anticipated to come in at 27.2 million, down from 28.9 million pounds a year ago.

The company, however, said it signed several pilot orders and expected to convert these to license sales in the second half.

"Looking ahead to the second half, the board expects to recover the first half shortfall in adjusted operating profit and deliver full-year results in-line with current expectations" the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Investec analyst Julian Yates cut the price target on Kewill to 93 pence from 122 pence, while retaining the brokerage's full-year earnings forecast on the company.

"In view of management confidence in the progress of these licence sales, we retain our forecasts, but judge that the forecast risk profile has risen slightly," Yates said. ($1 = 0.628 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)