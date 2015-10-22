HONG KONG, Oct 22 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of Korea , rated Aa3/AA-/AA-, has today distributed requests for proposals for a US dollar bond offering.

Banks are required to submit their proposals by Monday.

Kexim has sold Samurai, Kangaroo and Formosa bonds already this year. Its last visit to the offshore dollar market was in June. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Timothy Sifert and Daniel Stanton)