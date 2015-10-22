BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
HONG KONG, Oct 22 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of Korea , rated Aa3/AA-/AA-, has today distributed requests for proposals for a US dollar bond offering.
Banks are required to submit their proposals by Monday.
Kexim has sold Samurai, Kangaroo and Formosa bonds already this year. Its last visit to the offshore dollar market was in June. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Timothy Sifert and Daniel Stanton)
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.