SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Export-Import Bank of Korea
is planning a short-term bond denominated in baht,
according to market sources.
If a deal materialises, it will mark a return after the
Korean policy bank raised 8 billion baht ($223 million) in a
three-tranche issue in March 2013. That deal was its second
issue following a maiden offering of 2 billion baht, in 2012, of
3.7 percent three-year notes and 3.9 percent 10-year notes.
The 3.7 percent three-year tranche is due to expire in
September.
Any issuance from a foreign issuer will require the approval
from the Ministry of Finance's Public Debt Management Office.
Only two foreign issuers were authorised in the last
application session. The Laos government has already issued 12
billion baht in a dual-tranche deal in June, while Mizuho Bank
has yet to issue its maiden baht bond. The Japanese bank will
have until end-January to launch its approved bond.
The PDMO completed a meeting yesterday to study the next
batch of applications and the approved list of issuers will only
be announced towards the middle of next month. It is thought
that Kexim's plans would have been submitted in the latest
batch.
Rival bankers suggested that Kasikornbank could be working
with Kexim on its proposed bond, although Kexim had used HSBC as
its lead bank for the 2012 issue.
Kexim's issuance in 2012 sparked off a series of issuance
plans from Korean financial institutions that year.
