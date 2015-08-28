SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Export-Import Bank of Korea is planning a short-term bond denominated in baht, according to market sources.

If a deal materialises, it will mark a return after the Korean policy bank raised 8 billion baht ($223 million) in a three-tranche issue in March 2013. That deal was its second issue following a maiden offering of 2 billion baht, in 2012, of 3.7 percent three-year notes and 3.9 percent 10-year notes. The 3.7 percent three-year tranche is due to expire in September.

Any issuance from a foreign issuer will require the approval from the Ministry of Finance's Public Debt Management Office.

Only two foreign issuers were authorised in the last application session. The Laos government has already issued 12 billion baht in a dual-tranche deal in June, while Mizuho Bank has yet to issue its maiden baht bond. The Japanese bank will have until end-January to launch its approved bond.

The PDMO completed a meeting yesterday to study the next batch of applications and the approved list of issuers will only be announced towards the middle of next month. It is thought that Kexim's plans would have been submitted in the latest batch.

Rival bankers suggested that Kasikornbank could be working with Kexim on its proposed bond, although Kexim had used HSBC as its lead bank for the 2012 issue.

Kexim's issuance in 2012 sparked off a series of issuance plans from Korean financial institutions that year. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)