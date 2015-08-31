SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (IFR) - The Export-Import Bank of Korea raised 10 billion baht ($280 million) from the sale of three-year bonds, in its return to the Thai market.

The bonds were quietly priced at 2.18 percent at a spread of 45bp over Thai government bond yields. This was the tight end of an unofficial guidance range of 45bp-50bp.

Demand was strong for the paper as Kexim has not issued in Thailand since 2013. Books were over 17 billion baht, allowing the Korean policy bank to compress pricing.

The issue was the largest single tranche denominated in baht for Kexim.

The savvy Korean issuer noted that the baht bond market was insulated from the volatility in other financial markets and took advantage of the window. It had an outstanding approval from the government to issue up to 10 billion baht in a six-month period which will end in September.

Kexim has an existing 3.7 percent three-year note that will mature next month.

HSBC was sole lead manager for the deal, which will settle on September 4. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)