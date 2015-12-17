SARAJEVO Dec 17 Australia's Key Petroleum Ltd
has expressed interest in oil and gas exploration in
Bosnia after Shell Exploration Co, part of Royal Dutch Shell,
pulled out, the Bosnian region's energy minister said on
Thursday.
The minister, Nermin Dzindic, said a Key Petroleum
delegation would visit Bosnia in January for talks on getting
concessions for exploration and exploitation of oil and gas in
the Bosniak-Croat Federation, one of Bosnia's two autonomous
regions.
"After the meeting we will decide which direction we will
take," Dzindic told Reuters.
Shell Exploration notified the government in September that
it was pulling out of talks on a potential $700 million
exploration deal in Bosnia, which began in 2011, due to a
changed energy environment and following an internal global
portfolio review.
The government has amended a law on oil and gas exploration
and exploitation and decided to set up an expert panel to help
it draft future contracts after a series of tenders seeking
consultants to help it with the process of awarding a license
failed to attract a favourable bid.
Experts say that deposits in Bosnia's southern oilfields,
located at a depth of 4,000 to 8,000 metres, could contain up to
500 million tonnes of oil reserves, while deposits in its
northern oilfields are estimated at 70 million tonnes.
Shell was the first oil producer to move towards exploration
in the Bosniak-Croat region.
Before the 1992-95 Bosnian war, U.S. and British researchers
identified several potential oilfields in the Balkan country.
In 2011, Bosnia's other autonomous region, the Serb
Republic, awarded a concession for exploring potential oilfields
to Jadran Naftagas, a joint venture between Russia's
Neftegazinkor, a unit of state-owned Zarubezhneft, and Serbian
oil firm NIS, majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft.
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and
Susan Fenton)