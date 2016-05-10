May 10 KEYANG ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO.,LTD :

* Says it to sell 8.4 percent stake (1.3 million shares) in HAESUNG DS Co., Ltd., which is engaged in semiconductor substrate making and sales business, to improve efficiency

* Says transaction amount of 10 billion won

* To hold a 10.9 pct stake (1.6 million shares) in target company after the transaction

