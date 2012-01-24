Jan 24 Midwestern bank KeyCorp
posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates as
credit quality in its markets continued to improve and it
released money set aside to cover bad loans.
The Cleveland-based bank earned $194 million, or 20 cents
per share, compared with $279 million, or 32 cents per share, a
year ago.
The lender earned 21 cents a share from continuing
operations in the quarter.
Analysts, on average, had expected KeyCorp to earn 20 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank released $22 million from funds set aside to cover
loan losses.
Shares of the company closed at $8.11 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
