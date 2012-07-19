BRIEF-HP says CEO Weisler's 2016 compensation was $28.7 mln versus $18.7 mln in 2015
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
July 19 Midwestern bank KeyCorp posted a lower quarterly profit but beat Wall Street estimates as credit quality continued to improve and it released money set aside to cover bad loans.
Net Income fell to $231 million, or 24 cents per share, down from $234 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
The lender earned 23 cents per share from continuing operations.
Analysts on average had expected KeyCorp to earn 18 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $7.83 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing