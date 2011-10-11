LONDON Oct 11 Britain's financial regulator used legally privileged material in an investigation into defunct investment services group Keydata, which sparked the UK's biggest personal investment scandal in decades when it collapsed in 2009, a UK court said.

In what lawyers called one of the first successful judicial reviews of a Financial Services Authority (FSA)-instigated probe, a High Court judge said on Tuesday two documents should not have been used by the regulator in its investigation.

"The FSA may not rely upon the content of those communications in the regulatory proceedings," the judge said.

He also slapped the FSA on the wrist, suggesting it might review processes adopted by enforcement agency rival the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and the police to ensure potentially privileged material was not seen by investigators in future.

The FSA said it believed it had robust procedures in place to handle such material. "But our procedures are constantly under review and we will pay careful attention to what the judge has said in this judgment," it said.

Keydata's controversial founder, Geneva-based millionaire Stewart Ford, launched the judicial review after realising the FSA was using confidential information from emails sent to him by his lawyers Irwin Mitchell, who also represented Keydata, for its investigation reports.

Keydata, a structured investment product provider that promoted Luxembourg-issued bonds backed by risky life insurance portfolios, was fast-tracked into administration by the FSA in 2009 amid concerns over how it marketed its products.

Thousands of elderly investors, who had ploughed more than 450 million pounds ($705 million) into the products, saw income on life savings abruptly halt, sparking accusations ranging from incompetence to fraud.

The FSA, which had hoped to conclude its probe in the first quarter of this year and was expected to hand down a record fine, has put the investigation on hold pending the court battle. Ford, who denies any wrongdoing, has vowed to fight "to the end".

"The FSA's illegal use of legally privileged material is only one in a long catalogue of abuses in its handling of its investigation into Keydata," Ford said.

A further hearing will be held at a future date to determine what actions the court will demand. ($1=0.638 British pounds) (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David Holmes)