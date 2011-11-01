(Follows alerts)

Nov 1 Canadian natural gas company Keyera Corp posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong performance across its business segments, and raised its dividend for the second time this year.

For the third quarter, the company earned C$38.6 million, or 54 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$19.8 million, or 29 Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago period.

The company increased its monthly dividend to 17 Canadian cents a share from 16 Canadian cents.

For the third quarter, the company's total growth capital investment was C$22.6 million.

For 2012, the company expects capital investments, excluding acquisitions, to be C$125-C$175 million.

Shares of the Calgary-based company closed at C$45.50 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)