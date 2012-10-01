BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 Keyera Corp said it plans to invest C$210 million ($213.4 million) to boost recoveries of ethane and other high-margin natural gas liquids at the Rimbey gas plant in west central Alberta.
Keyera said the expansion will allow it to recover more than 90 percent of the ethane from the plant, one of the largest natural gas midstream businesses in western Canada.
The company expects to extract ethane of up to 20,000 barrels per day after installing a turbo expander unit with a capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day.
The Rimbey gas complex, built in 1960, has raw inlet capacity of 422 mmcf/d, according to the company's website.
The plan also includes the construction of a 34 kilometer ethane pipeline to connect to the Alberta Ethane Gathering System, said Keyera, which provides processing, storage, transportation and marketing services to oil and gas companies.
"With increased liquids-rich drilling activity in the area, raw gas processing capacity with deep-cut liquids extraction capability is in demand," Chief Operating Officer David Smith said in a statement.
The construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2012 and start-up in late 2014.
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately