(Adds reaction from Oil Sands Fact Check)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Aug 29 Environmental groups on
Thursday used statements by supporters of the proposed
Canada-U.S. Keystone XL pipeline to undermine the argument that
Canada's tar sands will be developed without the project, so the
impact on greenhouse gases will be the same.
A report put together by more than a dozen green groups
compiles statements by industry and government officials,
financial analysts and green groups to argue that the 830,000
b/d oil pipeline is essential for the development of the tar
sands, and would in fact increase greenhouse gas emissions.
President Barack Obama, who has final say over the pipeline,
has said that he would only approve the project if it "does not
significantly exacerbate the problem of carbon pollution."
The U.S. State Department, which issued an initial
environmental review of the project in March, found that
Keystone XL is "unlikely to have a substantial impact" on the
development of Alberta's oil sands, and that it would not result
in a "substantial change in global greenhouse gas emissions."
That assessment is under inspector general investigation
after complaints the report's authors had conflicts of
interests. That will likely delay a final recommendation until
2014 and give opponents more time to sharpen their attacks.
"The more scrutiny there is on this, the more the argument
falls to pieces," said Eddie Scher of the Sierra Club, one of
the groups behind the report, entitled "Fail: How the Keystone
XL Tar Sands Pipeline Flunks the Climate Test."
"This report is a single comprehensive answer to the
president's climate challenge to the pipeline."
Approving the Keystone pipeline would open the floodgates to
rampant development of the northern Alberta oil sands, which in
turn would have a major impact on the rate of greenhouse gas
emission growth, the report said.
The pipeline, designed to deliver Alberta oils sands crude
to the U.S. Gulf Coast, would contribute 181 million tonnes of
carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) each year for 50 years,
according to a recent forecast by Oil Change International.
LINCHPIN
The report rejected the main finding of the State Department
review: That the pipeline is not essential for the development
of the tar sands because the oil produced there could be
transported by rail instead.
Citing "industry and financial analysts," the report said
the pipeline is critical to tar sands development in landlocked
Alberta.
It cited a recent research note by oil sands investor Royal
Bank of Canada that said: "President Obama's ultimate decision
on the Keystone XL pipeline constitutes a watershed event for
Canadian oil producers - and the shape of oil sands growth."
It also referred to a December research note by
Toronto-Dominion Bank, which called the expansion of Canada's
pipelines a "national priority" that is necessary for the oil
industry's long-term growth.
Citing figures from the Canadian Association of Petroleum
Producers, the report said Canada must add 4.2 million b/d of
oil takeaway capacity to meet the industry's target of producing
7.8 million b/d by 2030.
To meet that target, Canada's five proposed pipelines, of
which Keystone is the second biggest, would need to be built to
close to maximum capacity.
The State Department report said increased tar sands
production could be transported by rail without pipeline
approval, but the report said that would be too costly.
"With break-even production costs for tar sands ranging from
$60 a barrel to over $100 a barrel - and increasing each year -
new tar sands projects cannot profitably bear significantly
greater transportation costs associated with rail," the report
said, citing several different studies on crude by rail.
Another report on Keystone XL, published earlier this month
by consulting and research firm IHS CERA, mirrored the findings
by the State Department and said the pipeline will have "no
material impact" on U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. It said
Venezuelan heavy crude oil would likely fill the void for Texas
refineries if Keystone is not approved.
Supporters of the pipeline said the Green groups' report was
comprised of "old, worn-out talking points" and that the
anti-Keystone movement was just a strategy for "arousing
passion."
"There is no question the American public is going to give
more credibility to the Department of State, IHS CERA, and even
prominent climate scientists, who have all said that Keystone XL
will not significantly increase greenhouse gas emissions," said
Katie Brown of Oil Sands Fact Check.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Andre Grenon)