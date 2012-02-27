WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 27 (Reuters) -
TransCanada Corp is expected to announce on
Monday that it will start to build the southern leg of its
controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline between Canada and the
United States, three political news organizations reported.
TransCanada will begin building the portion of the line that
runs from Cushing, Oklahoma south to Texas refineries, reported
The Hill, National Journal and Politico.
A company spokesman could not be reached immediately for
comment.
After President Barack Obama rejected Keystone XL in
January, saying it needed further environmental reviews,
TransCanada Chief Executive Russ Girling raised the possibility
of building the controversial project in segments, starting with
the southern portion.
The Gulf Coast portion, which would help alleviate a glut of
oil supply at the Cushing Oklahoma storage hub that has
pressured prices, has been valued at $2 billion.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington and Jeffrey Jones
in Calgary; Editing by Marguerita Choy)