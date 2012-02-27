WASHINGTON Feb 27 The White House on
Monday welcomed TransCanada Corp's plan to build the southern
leg of its controversial Keystone XL pipeline first, to carry
oil from Oklahoma to the Gulf of Mexico, and said it would work
with the company to ensure it is built in a safe and timely
manner.
White House spokesman Jay Carney, also commenting on
TransCanada's new proposal to the State Department for the
stalled northern leg of the pipeline, said the government would
"ensure any project receives the important assessment it
deserves."
He said in a statement that the govenrment would help
expedite federal permits for the southern portion and that any
decision on a permit for the northern leg would be based on
completion of the State Department review.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)