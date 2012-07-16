July 16 Pipeline producer Welspun Corp Ltd
said on Monday that a weekend fire at its Arkansas
plant would not affect shipment of pipe to construct the
controversial Keystone oil pipeline.
"The fire will have no impact on Keystone XL pipe
deliveries," said Dave Delie, president of Welspun's Little Rock
operations.
"The pipe is all produced and ready to be shipped. It will
ship when requested by TransCanada."
TransCanada's Keystone XL line was originally
planned to carry 700,000 barrels per day of crude from Canada to
refineries and possible export in Texas.
After rejection by President Barack Obama of the overall
project on environmental and water concerns about its route
through Nebraska, it was decided to build the line in stages.
In March, Obama threw his support behind the southern half
of the line, which would drain a glut of oil in the U.S.
mid-section fed mostly by the oil boom in North Dakota.
Two of the three permits needed to build the southern leg of
the pipeline have been granted. Construction is expected to
begin on the rebranded Gulf Coast project this summer.
The fire at Welspun's Arkansas facility began on late
Saturday afternoon and was contained in an electrical control
room.
A large number of fire units responded to the fire,
according to Little Rock Fire Captain Jason Weaver, because of
the size of the structure, but left after it became apparent the
fire was under control.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)