(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 19 "Keystone" would be a fitting
epitaph for Democratic lawmakers, who will lose their majority
in the United States Senate in January 2015.
By voting against the Keystone bill on Tuesday, Senate
Democrats have effectively ended the re-election hopes of Mary
Landrieu, a member of their own caucus from the strongly pro-oil
and pro-pipeline state of Louisiana who is locked in a run-off
after failing to win an outright majority in the mid-term
election earlier this month.
But the never-ending battle over the pipeline has inflicted
much broader damage on the electability of congressional
Democrats and the credibility of President Barack Obama.
Polls show majority support for the pipeline, especially
among the white working class and union voters that used to be
the bedrock of the Democratic Party but which it has
increasingly lost to the Republicans in recent elections.
But opposing Keystone has become a key test for
environmental campaign groups as well as hedge fund billionaire
Tom Steyer and much of the clean technology industry.
The pipeline has assumed a symbolic importance in the
struggle between fossil fuels and renewables out of all
proportion to its practical significance for either side.
The result is that both sides are locked in a bitter fight
to the death - and the casualty has been the Democratic Party.
LET THE PROCESS PLAY OUT
Officially, the Obama administration has not taken a view on
the pipeline's merits. It says it is still waiting for the
outcome of a court case in Nebraska, one of the states along the
proposed route, and for the State Department to make an official
recommendation about whether the pipeline is in the U.S.
national interest.
In the meantime, the White House, backed by many Democrats
in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, insists the
decision whether to authorise construction must be made by the
president, not Congress.
"The president believes that this is something that should
be determined though the State Department and the regular
process that is in place to evaluate projects like this," his
spokesman told reporters recently.
"Congress is not - and nor should it be - in the business of
legislating the approval or disapproval of a construction
project," echoed Angus King, an independent senator from Maine,
who caucuses with the Democrats.
In practice, the administration has repeatedly deferred a
decision, apparently hoping to put it off until after the
president leaves office, to avoid making a choice which will
make the president very unpopular with one side or other.
The president himself appears uninformed, or badly briefed,
about the pipeline and about energy policy more generally
despite its fundamental importance to Canada, the country's
closest neighbour and ally, and the U.S. economy.
Asked about the pipeline last week, he said simply: "It is
providing the ability of Canada to pump their oil, send it
through our land, down to the Gulf, where it will be sold
everywhere else. That doesn't have an impact on U.S. (gasoline)
prices."
For the White House, energy policy begins and ends with
climate change. There is strong interest in clean technology and
greenhouse gas emissions but no interest at all in, or active
hostility towards, oil and gas production, let alone coal, or
issues about energy reliability and affordability.
DISCONNECTED FROM VOTERS
The president has been fortunate to preside over a surge in
U.S. oil and gas production that has lowered prices and bills
for American households and businesses.
It has largely ended fears of being held to ransom by
overseas energy suppliers and given the country a new sense of
energy security and confidence. But none of that can be traced
to the policies of his administration.
Instead, his tergiversations on Keystone have contributed to
a sense the administration is in thrall to anti-pipeline
campaigners but doesn't accord the same priority to energy
production.
It feeds into a wider perception that the White House is
disconnected from the concerns and values of ordinary voters.
There is a sense the administration plays an "all or
nothing" game that brooks no compromise with anyone who takes a
different view.
And it makes it hard for congressional Democrats from
fossil-fuel producing states or states reliant on
energy-intensive industries to remain competitive.
Democrats from net energy-producing states, most of which
are big producers of coal, oil or gas, are rapidly becoming
extinct in the Senate and House.
In coal-producing West Virginia, once a reliable source of
support for Democrats, the party has been almost wiped out at
federal level.
None of this appears to concern the White House, which seems
to believe Congress is an optional extra part of the federal
government, and winning legislative elections is unimportant
because the administration can govern on its own.
But elections have consequences, as Obama himself once noted
about his own victory in the 2008 presidential election.
In the aftermath of the Keystone bills' defeat, unnamed
administration sources have been briefing reporters that the
president could be open to a compromise in future, but it is
difficult to envisage one.
More generally, if the administration cannot compromise with
Congress on an issue which is so substantively trivial, how does
it hope to find compromises on more difficult issues like
immigration and tax reform.
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REVIEW
The other victim of the delay over Keystone may be the
pipeline approval process itself, and more broadly the system of
environmental impact reviews required by the National
Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
Passed by a Democrat-controlled Congress in 1969, but signed
into law by Republican President Richard Nixon, the act has for
most of its existence enjoyed strong support from both the major
political parties, as has the separate presidential pipeline
permitting process.
But the seemingly endless reviews, delays and court
challenges which NEPA has spawned in the case of Keystone and
other energy infrastructure projects, have become a target of
increasing criticism.
It has become a mechanism for environmental campaigning
groups to tie up projects indefinitely in the hope delay will
kill them. Unsurprisingly, many in the energy industry, and
among congressional Republicans, now want to re-open NEPA and
streamline the review process.
That may or may not be a good idea. But the six-year delay
on Keystone, with still no resolution in sight, is hardly a good
advertisement for environmental reviews and presidential
permits.
Keystone deserves a final Yes or No answer. Anything else
diminishes the president and makes a mockery of the
decision-making process.
