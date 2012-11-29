HOUSTON Nov 29 A group of people protesting
construction of TransCanada's Keystone Pipeline gathered
outside Valero Energy Corp's Houston refinery on
Thursday, but the company said plant operations were not
affected.
Houston Police Department spokeswoman Jodi Silva said no
arrests had been made and authorities were monitoring the
protest.
The group, Tar Sands Blockade, has been protesting
construction of the $7 billion pipeline, designed to transport
Canadian crude oil from Alberta to Port Arthur, Texas. Work has
begun on the southern leg of the project from Cushing, Oklahoma,
to Texas refineries.
The group opposes Canadian heavy crude production and has
protested the Keystone construction because the pipeline would
give U.S. refiners access to that oil.
Valero has been a vocal supporter of the pipeline, as many
Gulf Coast refineries, including some of Valero's plants, are
configured to process heavy crude like that produced in Canada.