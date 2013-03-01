BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
TORONTO, March 1 Canada said on Friday it was reviewing a U.S. impact statement on TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline but gave no further initial reaction.
The pipeline got a boost on Friday when the U.S. State Department said the project - designed to take crude from Alberta's oil sands to Texas - would not likely change the rate at which the oil sands were developed.
"We have received the statement and we are reviewing it. The United States has a process for reviewing the project and we respect their process," Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver told reporters in Toronto.
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.