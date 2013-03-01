BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
CALGARY, Alberta, March 1 The head of the company backing the Keystone XL pipeline said that a supportive environmental review of the controversial project issued by the U.S. State Department on Friday was a positive step towards completion of the line.
Russ Girling, TransCanada Corp's chief executive, said that construction of the pipeline could be complete by late 2014 or early 2105 if a final decision by the Obama administration comes by midsummer.
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.