By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 Republican senators who
back the Keystone XL pipeline plan to file an amendment that
would attach the project to highway funding legislation on
Monday, another step in their quest to overturn President Barack
Obama's decision to put the project on hold.
The latest congressional push to advance TransCanada's
$7 billion project comes from John Hoeven, Richard
Lugar, and David Vitter, who developed legislation that would
allow work to begin immediately on all but the sensitive
Nebraska portion of the Canada-to-Texas project.
They are now seeking to attach the Keystone legislation to
the Senate's bipartisan highway funding bill, a two-year, $109
billion plan to upgrade roads, bridges and transit systems that
has received backing from the White House.
The senators will file their amendment on Monday, Hoeven
aide Ryan Bernstein told Reuters.
Senate leaders are still trying to determine which
amendments will get a vote. If the Keystone measure makes it to
the Senate floor, it would require 60 votes to approve.
Republicans have sought to make Keystone and the jobs it
would create a key issue in the 2012 elections.
There are currently 47 Republicans in the U.S. Senate,
although a number of Democrats have said in the past they
support the pipeline.
The House of Representatives is also weighing whether to
attach Keystone legislation to its five-year, $260-billion
highway and infrastructure package.
The Senate and House have been unable to agree on long-term
funding for transportation since the last package expired in
2009, and have relied on a series of temporary spending
measures. The current one expires on March 31.
