* McConnell signs amendment with Hoeven, Lugar, Vitter,
Hatch
* Unclear if amendment will get a vote on Senate floor
* Environmental groups work on electronic petition to
protest
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 Six Republican
senators, including Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell,
formally filed an amendment on Monday to a highway funding bill
that would approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
It is the latest move in an uphill battle by Republicans to
advance TransCanada's $7 billion project after
President Barack Obama last month said it should be put on hold
pending further environmental reviews of a new route for its
Nebraska portion.
Republicans want to make Obama's rejection of the pipeline
and the thousands of construction jobs that it would create an
issue in the 2012 presidential election.
Along with McConnell, the amendment was filed by Republican
senators John Hoeven, Richard Lugar, David Vitter, Mike Johanns
and Orrin Hatch.
It is not yet clear whether senators will get to vote on the
measure. Senate leaders are still negotiating which amendments
will get a vote. If the Keystone measure makes it to the Senate
floor, it would require 60 votes to approve.
There are currently 47 Republicans in the U.S. Senate,
although a number of Democrats have said in the past they
support the pipeline.
Environmental groups have fought the pipeline tooth and
nail, arguing that it would increase pollution from Canada's oil
sands production and that jobs estimates are inflated.
On Monday, they told reporters they would pressure
Democratic senators to stand by Obama's decision.
The groups are planning to deliver at least 500,000
electronic signatures to Senate leaders this week to protest the
Keystone amendment.
"Our members are fired up about this," said Michael Brune,
executive director of the Sierra Club, in a call with reporters.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives is also
set to consider its version of the highway bill this week. It
includes a provision that would direct the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission to give a permit to the pipeline within 30
days.
Congress has been unable to agree on long-term funding for
transportation since 2009 and has relied on a series of
temporary spending bills. The current one expires on March 31.
Even if the Democratic-controlled Senate passes the
amendment and the Senate and House agree on a highway bill that
includes the Keystone provision, the bill would still need to
have Obama's approval to become law.
The finance minister for Canada's top oil producing province
of Alberta told Reuters on Monday he expects the pipeline
project to be "revived and approved" following U.S. presidential
elections this year.
