Oct 31 TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone XL
pipeline is at the center of an emotional debate in the United
States, pitting promoters of energy security and job creation
against people who are pushing for a green economy and raising
fears over risks of moving oil across the length of the
country.
Here are the facts and figures of the proposal and the
major issues surrounding it:
PROJECT
Proponent: TransCanada, its country's largest pipeline and
power generation operator, is best known for running the most
extensive natural gas pipeline network in Canada and much of
the northern United States. Current market value is $30.5
billion. Company is led by Chief Executive Russ Girling.
Estimated Cost: $7 billion. When added to the initial
Keystone pipeline, which started moving crude to southern
Illinois and Cushing, Oklahoma, in 2010, the overall cost is
$13 billion, making it one of the largest infrastructure
projects on the continent.
Capacity: 700,000 barrels a day. When combined with
Keystone I the capacity would be 1.3 million bpd.
Scope: Keystone XL would move crude 1,661 miles (2,673 km)
to the Port Arthur, Texas, area from Hardisty, Alberta, a
pipeline terminal that serves supply from the Canadian oil
sands. In between, it would cross Saskatchewan, Montana, South
Dakota and Nebraska. In the southern part of the state, it
would be incorporated with the current Keystone line through
Kansas and Oklahoma. At the storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma,
it would extend south to the Gulf Coast refineries.
State of play: Keystone XL received its Canadian approval
in March 2010, but the U.S. State Department as yet to rule
following a lengthened environmental process that has included
draft and final impact statements and public meetings that
followed. The department has said publicly that it aims to make
its decision before the end of the year, but one official told
Reuters that deadline could slip.
ISSUES
Pro: TransCanada and its supporters, which include some
Republican lawmakers and politicians of all stripes from
energy-producing states, as well as unions and the Canadian
government and oil industry, say the project would be key to
improving U.S. energy security.
They say it would reduce dependence on oil from unfriendly
nations in the Middle East and from Venezuela and would bolster
supplies from a stable and reliable ally that has the world's
third-largest crude deposit. It would also provide a large new
source of oil in the Gulf Coast, where supplies from Mexico and
Venezuela are dwindling.
Canada and its oil industry say the line will boost returns
for producers, which now sell huge volumes of the crude into
the U.S. Midwest and Oklahoma, where a glut of supply has
depressed prices.
Con: Opponents, including a broad range of environmental
groups, such as the Natural Resources Defense Council and
Friends of the Earth, celebrities, many Democrats and
politicians from Nebraska, fear the risks of oil spills in
environmentally sensitive regions. Chief among them is the area
around the huge Ogallala aquifer, much of which is in Nebraska.
They contend the oil derived from the oil sands is more
corrosive to pipeline walls, although there is no conclusive
science on that.
They also say the pipeline will foster increased
development of the Alberta tar sands, which they criticize as
detrimental to the fight against global warming due to the high
carbon intensity of the operations. As their argument goes,
Keystone XL will push back any hopes for a move to more
renewable energy sources and the green economy that would come
with that.
Some analysts say the pipeline has the potential to
increase gasoline prices for consumers as the oversupply at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, hub gets siphoned off.
PIPELINE POLITICS
The project poses political risks for U.S. President Barack
Obama as he seeks to hold on to the White House in 2012.
Green-lighting the pipeline would upset environmentalists,
who make up part of his liberal-leaning political base and who
are already discouraged by his inability to pass broad climate
change legislation in the first part of his term.
Blocking the project, on the other hand, would hand Obama's
opponents fodder to suggest that he has not done everything he
can to create new sources of fuel for U.S. consumers or to
create jobs. Obama, a Democrat, has been a big proponent of
"green energy" before and since becoming president. Republicans
have pressed repeatedly for more oil drilling.
At the state level, Nebraska's governor and other lawmakers
threaten to delay the proceedings with the legislature debating
whether to pass a law that would force TransCanada to move the
proposed right-of-way away from the aquifer.
