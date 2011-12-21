KUALA LUMPUR Dec 21 Malaysian fastfood
chain operators KFC Holdings Bhd and QSR Brands Bhd
said on Wednesday their independent directors had
agreed to accept a takeover offer from CVC Capital Partners Ltd
and a state investment arm.
London-based CVC Capital and Malaysia's investment arm for
the state of Johor had earlier offered 5.24 billion ringgit
($1.65 billion) to buy KFC and QSR, in what could be the largest
foreign private equity linked deal in the country.
The companies said in a stock exchange filing that upon
completion of the disposal, they would return cash to their
shareholders through a capital repayment exercise.
($1 = 3.1784 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)