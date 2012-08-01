KUWAIT Aug 1 A unit of Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has paid 67 million dinars ($237.6 million) for a 66.76-percent stake in Aref Energy, according to a bourse filing published on Wednesday.

Development Enterprises Holding Co., which is 100 percent owned by KFH, paid 134 fils per share. The stock closed at 90 fils per share on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Amran Abocar)