UPDATE 5-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
DUBAI Nov 2 Kuwait Finance House, the country's largest Islamic bank, reported a net profit of 25.3 million dinars ($91,8 million) for the third quarter, it said on Wednesday, missing analysts forecasts.
The figure was 4.7 percent down on the corresponding period last year, it said in a statement on Kuwait's bourse website.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had predicted, on average, a net profit of 30.4 million dinars. ($1 = 0.276 Kuwaiti Dinars)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Jason Benham)
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russia's Onexim group, which manages assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling a part of its stake in Russian aluminium producer Rusal in an accelerated book building process, two banking sources and one industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
ABIDJAN, Feb 9 Turnover on West Africa's BRVM bourse rose 21 percent to 409 billion CFA francs ($663.96 million) in 2016 on the back of solid economic growth in the region, the stock market's general manager said on Thursday.