DUBAI Nov 2 Kuwait Finance House, the country's largest Islamic bank, reported a net profit of 25.3 million dinars ($91,8 million) for the third quarter, it said on Wednesday, missing analysts forecasts.

The figure was 4.7 percent down on the corresponding period last year, it said in a statement on Kuwait's bourse website.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had predicted, on average, a net profit of 30.4 million dinars. ($1 = 0.276 Kuwaiti Dinars)

(Reporting by David French; Editing by Jason Benham)