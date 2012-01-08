Jan 8 The Saudi unit of Kuwait Finance
House, the Gulf state's largest Islamic bank, made a
360 million riyals ($96 million) profit from the sale of a real
estate project in the kingdom, the bank said in a regulatory
filing on Sunday.
KFH sold the project for 1.5 billion riyals and that the
profit will be reflected in the bank's first quarter financial
results, the statement added.
The buyer of the project was not disclosed.
Saudi Kuwait Finance House, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
KFH, was granted approval to operate by the Saudi Capital
Markets Authority in November 2008.
At the same time, KFH also established a real estate company
with capital of 2.5 billion riyals to provide housing units in
the kingdom.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David French)