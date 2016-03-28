DUBAI, March 28 Kuwait Finance House (KFH)
has received an offer from investors to buy its stake
in affiliate Aref Investment Group, the country's biggest
Islamic lender said in a bourse statement on Monday.
Aref is a diversified investment firm which is 53 percent
owned by KFH and has share capital of $400 million, according to
information on the companies' websites.
"KFH has received an offer from investors who have shown
preliminary interest in acquiring KFH's stake in Aref Investment
Group, and this offer is currently under study and no decision
has been taken as yet," the statement said.
KFH will "disclose this offer in the event that they have
reached and signed a preliminary agreement, and cannot currently
determine any financial impact on its statements in the absence
of an agreement as yet."
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)