Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
DUBAI, April 25 Kuwait Finance House posted a 13 percent rise in first quarter profit from a year earlier, due to a surge in investment income, as well as higher fee and commisison income.
Net profit for the three months to March 31 was 38.6 million dinars ($126.91 million), versus 34.1 million dinars a year ago.
EFG Hermes had projected a net profit of 37.56 dinars.
KFH, considered a pioneer in Islamic banking, has benefited from strong capital market activity.
Kuwaiti stocks have rallied by nearly a fifth this year as the economy has withstood the fall in oil prices better than its other Gulf peers. ($1 = 0.3042 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold)
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------