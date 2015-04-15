DUBAI, April 15 Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the country's biggest Islamic lender, reported a 14.6 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but still fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Net profit rose to 29.9 million dinars ($99.0 million) in the three months to the end of March from 26.1 million dinars in the same period a year ago, the lender said in a statement.

Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast, on average, first-quarter profit of 36.43 million dinars.

The bank also said its Turkish subsidiary would begin operations in Germany, headquartered in Frankfurt, in the middle of 2015, with a starting capital of 45 million euros ($47.8 million).

The bank prviously had a limited branch in the German city of Manheim, but gained a licence to establish a fully integrated Islamic bank. ($1 = 0.3020 Kuwaiti dinars) ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)