BRIEF-Topdanmark Q4 post-tax profit DKK 421 million, above estimates
* Q4 post-tax profit 421 million Danish crowns ($60 million)(Reuters poll 270 million crowns)
KUWAIT, April 2 Kuwait Finance House, whose shares were suspended on Monday, said it had sold 20 plots of land for 10.19 million Kuwaiti dinars ($36.7 million).
Kuwait's bourse said earlier on Monday it had suspended trading in the company's shares pending an announcement.
The shares last traded at 780 Kuwaiti fils ($2.81) according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Civeo Corp - Expects capital expenditures of approximately $15 to $18 million for full year 2017
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday: