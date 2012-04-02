(Adds reason for share suspension)

KUWAIT, April 2 Kuwait Finance House, whose shares were suspended on Monday, said it had sold 20 plots of land for 10.19 million Kuwaiti dinars ($36.7 million).

Kuwait's bourse said earlier on Monday it had suspended trading in the company's shares pending an announcement.

The shares last traded at 780 Kuwaiti fils ($2.81) according to Reuters data.

