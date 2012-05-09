FRANKFURT May 9 German state development bank KfW said it successfully issued a 1 billion renminbi (122 million euros) bond in Hong Kong, in a sign that the market for so-called dim sum bonds is catching on in Europe.

Although the debt issuance is relatively small in volume, KfW said the two-year bond with a semi-annual coupon of 2 percent taps a whole new market for refinancing as the euro zone crisis rattles domestic bond markets.

KfW board member Guenther Braeunig, responsible for capital markets said: "This issue is an important milestone in the history of KfW's funding. We expect the market to open up further and that investors' interest in renminbi bonds will increase in the future."

KfW said it issued the bond in Hong Kong and used the proceeds for general funding purposes, exchanging the renminbi for euros through a currency swap.

KfW follows other German companies including auto maker Volkswagen, speciality chemicals company Lanxess and home appliances maker BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH which have already issued bonds in China's currency.

European investors have already shown a keen interest in dim sum bonds issued in Hong Kong. European buyers booked 44 percent of the Lanxess offering in Hong Kong, and 26 percent of Volkswagen's 5-year renminbi-denominated bond last year.

An Allen & Overy survey showed the number of businesses worldwide that expect to use renminbi-denominated products is set to increase by 50 percent in the next five years. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)