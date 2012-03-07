(Corrects number to 66 percent, from 60 percent in paragraph six after bank said the CEO misspoke)

By Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT, March 7 Germany's state controlled development bank KFW is concerned that Greece will not get the backing it needs for a voluntary debt swap.

Greece's private creditors have until Thursday night to decide if they will participate in a bond swap aimed at avoiding a disorderly default that would drag other vulnerable countries deeper into the euro zone debt crisis.

Investors must decide whether to agree to take a nominal 53.5 percent loss on their bonds as part of a bailout to plug holes in Greece's finances.

Greece wants 90 percent of debt holders to take up the offer, which would help to cancel more than 100 billion euros of its debt. For the swap to go ahead, a majority of investors need to respond, and of these, two-thirds need to accept.

But KFW, which holds Greek debt with a face value of 250 million euros, fears that the participation rate will be well below this threshold.

In comments embargoed until Wednesday, KFW Chief Executive Ulrich Schroeder said he was concerned that they will miss even the 66 percent threshold.

"As a consequence we would have a credit event, but one which is mainly uncontrolled," he said.

The main bondholder group, the Institute of International Finance, has warned a disorderly default could cost the euro zone 1 trillion euros.

KFW itself will take part in the debt swap agreement, also known as the private sector initiative (PSI). The lenders, mainly banks, insurers and investment institutions, have to reveal their intentions by Thursday night.

Greece is expected to deploy collective action clauses to compel those who decline the offer to take the loss on the value of their bonds. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor; editing by Anna Willard)