FRANKFURT May 2 German state bank KfW is considering offering loans with negative interest rates as a way to boost its subsidized loans programme for home owners and small companies, although fees for intermediates means customers will not be paid to borrow money.

KfW offers cheap credit as a way to back political goals. A focus of its subsidised loans programme remains the financing of energy-efficient buildings and renewable energy projects.

The state bank, however, never directly interacts with customers, but leaves this to commercial banks, which are allowed a mark-up to cover their costs.

KfW may provide short term loans at negative rates, Chief Executive Ulrich Schroeder said at the lender's annual press conference on Monday.

"We have no intention of creating the conditions whereby the end-consumer will see negative interest rates," he added.

KfW, which like triple-A rated Germany enjoys negative coupons on its short-term debt, had so far at best offered a zero coupon for short-term loans.

The inability to pass on more of its favorable refinancing conditions to customers helped boost the bank's 2015 earnings by 44 percent to 2.2 billion euros.

KfW is planning to hand out loans worth 70-75 billion euros this year, compared with 79 billion in 2015, Schroeder said. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze)