WARSAW Nov 10 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM will make a decision on a large takeover by the end of this month, its chief financial officer told a news conference on Thursday.

"In November there will be a decision in relation to the large acquisition, whether we'll buy or not," Maciej Tybura told reporters.

Local media have speculated that the state-controlled Polish miner was looking at Candente, a company with licenses to explore for copper and gold in Peru. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)