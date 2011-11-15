(Repeats with no changes to text)

WARSAW Nov 15 Europe's No. 2 copper producer KGHM wants to spend up to 3 billion zlotys ($931.42 million) on a share buyback to boost its share price, the company said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled miner wants to buy no more than 10 percent of its shares at a price not higher than 190 zlotys per share, it said in the proposed agenda for a shareholder meeting in January.

KGHM shares rallied on the news, gaining 6.1 percent after lingering in the negative territory ahead of the announcement. ($1 = 3.221 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)