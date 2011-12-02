LUBIN, Poland Dec 2 The Polish
government's plans for a higher mining tax next year does not
come in the way of a planned share buyback by the
state-controlled copper miner KGHM, a deputy treasury
minister said on Friday.
"The decision on the potential share buyback is not linked
to the implementation of the mining tax," Zdzislaw Gawlik told
Reuters.
"The company is still undervalued and as the state treasury
we maintain our positive approach to the decision by the
menagement to buy back shares."
The new mining tax, announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk
last month, is expected to yield 2 billion zlotys ($600 million)
under the 2012 draft budget.
The share buyback, to be decided next month, is pegged at up
to 3 billion zlotys.
($1 = 3.3391 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski)