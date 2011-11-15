WARSAW Nov 15 The 3 billion zlotys ($931.4 million) share buyback plan proposed by Europe's No. 2 copper producer KGHM is worth considering, a deputy minister at Poland's treasury told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We still have to learn the details," said Zdzislaw Gawlik.

The Polish state-controlled miner wants to buy no more than 10 percent of its shares at a price not higher than 190 zlotys per share, it said in the proposed agenda for a shareholder meeting in January. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)