Siemens, Voest and Verbund to build largest green hydrogen site
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
WARSAW Nov 15 Poland's treasury ministry supports the 3 billion zlotys ($931.4 million) share buyback plan proposed by Europe's No. 2 copper producer KGHM, but has no plans to reduce its 32-percent stake, the ministry's spokesman said on Tuesday.
"The ministry's stake in KGHM is a strategic holding, so the treasury won't take part in the buyback. We won't sell shares," Maciej Wewior said.
The Polish state-controlled miner wants to buy no more than 10 percent of its shares at less than 190 zlotys per share, it said in the proposed agenda for a January shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV