WARSAW Nov 15 Poland's treasury ministry supports the 3 billion zlotys ($931.4 million) share buyback plan proposed by Europe's No. 2 copper producer KGHM, but has no plans to reduce its 32-percent stake, the ministry's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The ministry's stake in KGHM is a strategic holding, so the treasury won't take part in the buyback. We won't sell shares," Maciej Wewior said.

The Polish state-controlled miner wants to buy no more than 10 percent of its shares at less than 190 zlotys per share, it said in the proposed agenda for a January shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)