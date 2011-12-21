WARSAW Dec 21 Europe's No.2 copper
producer, KGHM, may make joint acquisitions with China
Minmetals Corporation, KGHM Chief Executive Herbert Wirth said
on Wednesday.
The Polish state-controlled miner is speeding up plans to
make acquisitions outside its home country as it braces for an
upcoming increase in mining tax in Poland, which is to yield 1.8
billion zlotys ($529 million) in 2012.
"For the time being we had discussions with China Minmetals
in the field of joint acquisitions," Wirth said in an interview
with broadcaster TVN CNBC. "We have ideas for that. It would be
a third market (not Poland or China)."
China Minmetals has a history of co-operation with KGHM.
Earlier this month, the Chinese company secured deliveries of
copper cathodes from the Polish miner worth between $1.83
billion to $3.66 billion in 2012-2016.
Wirth told Reuters in an earlier interview the company was
looking at five takeover projects on top of the recently agreed
C$3 billion ($2.92 billion) purchase of Canadian rival Quadra
FNX in an effort to meet ambitious output goals.
A stronger dollar as well as higher metal prices encouraged
KGHM to raise its 2011 net profit forecast to a record 11.19
billion zlotys ($3.3 billion) on Wednesday.
($1 = 1.0285 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 3.4021 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)