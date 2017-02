WARSAW Nov 10 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM expects copper prices to remain stable until the end of this year, its chief financial officer told a news conference on Thursday.

"We think that until the end of 2011 copper prices should remain in the range of $7,400-8,000 per tonne," Maciej Tybura said.

Three-month benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to an intraday low of $7,357 per tonne, the lowest since Oct. 24, before recouping some losses to $7,432, down around 2.5 percent from Wednesday's $7,621 close. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)